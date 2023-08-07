3 reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders can make the playoffs in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders have been to the playoffs only twice since the 2002 NFL season, and here is why they could make it three in 2023.
By Nick Popio
No one is giving the Las Vegas Raiders any respect when it comes to their postseason chances and for good reason. Josh McDaniels is out to prove people wrong and return to the playoffs two years after their last trip there under Jon Gruden.
The following three reasons are why the Silver and Black can shock the world and return to where they strive to be every year.
1. The offense has the talent to outscore any defense
When everyone is healthy and on the field at once, the offense will be tough to match up against. Stacking the box to try and stop Josh Jacobs will open up the passing game, while doubling Davante Adams or someone else will do the same thing. Practically no one else in the NFL can say that they have a top five wideout and back and top rookie at tight end lining up for them on almost every play.
Jacobs will be the focal point of the offense again if it returns to its 2022 form. A big second year from Zamir White would allow Jacobs to take his time to get back to where he led the league in rushing one year ago. Having the consistency of the offensive line in tact is crucial to both.
Averaging around 30 a contest is going to have to be the norm to beat teams nowadays.