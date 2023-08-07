3 reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders can make the playoffs in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders have been to the playoffs only twice since the 2002 NFL season, and here is why they could make it three in 2023.
By Nick Popio
3 reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders can make the playoffs in 2023
2. The defense can't get any worse
Scoring over 30 an outing to win is because the defense lacks the playmakers that the offense possesses. Maxx Crosby is one of 11 men who can only do so much. If the Raiders defense had 11 Maxx Crosby's, then they would easily be the ones to beat. Instead they are focusing in on emphasizing the offense over the defense.
This unit should play better in Patrick Graham's second go around. The pass rush should generate more sacks, which means more turnovers for the linebackers and secondary. Dave Zeigler drafted a rookie at every level of the defense to earn some playing time or replace the current starter altogether.
First-rounder Tyree Wilson has yet to practice due to injury, but will forever be compared to Will Anderson, Devon Witherspoon, and Jalen Carter, all of whom went in the top 10 with Wilson. That comes with astronomical expectations.
Getting into the top 20 is a tall task, but doable. If Las Vegas can do that, then that is a success regardless of what else happens. To do that, the free agent signings will have to hit big, while the draft newcomers will have to play like seasoned veterans. Graham did it with the Giants in 2020, so its not as laughable as it sounds.