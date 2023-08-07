3 reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders can make the playoffs in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders have been to the playoffs only twice since the 2002 NFL season, and here is why they could make it three in 2023.
By Nick Popio
3. Josh McDaniels has "his" quarterback to get them there
The excuses for losing will have to come from a different whipping boy this year. Derek Carr is gone and Josh McDaniels went with another one of his "New England guys." If the quarterback play doesn't improve, then Raider fanatics will be screaming for the firing of McDaniels immediatley. He didn't get to do that in Denver with a competent signal caller and that could be the difference between both stints.
The offense will go as far as Jimmy Garoppolo takes them though. He's not Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson and he never will be, but he can get the Raiders to the playoffs. In San Francisco he had George Kittle as his safety net, now he's got a fresh rookie tight end and a first ballot hall of famer to throw to.
When Josh Jacobs decides to join the team, Garoppolo could have the most talent he has ever been involved with in his career on offense. McDaniels and Garoppolo also have to get it done without Bill Belicheck. Pressure like that can make someone crumble in an instant or dig deep to not accept losing as an alternative.