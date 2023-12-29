Las Vegas Raiders: 3 reasons Maxx Crosby should be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has taken a giant step forward in 2023, and defensive end Maxx Crosby is rounding into the best defensive player in the game.
By Brad Weiss
Maxx Crosby's impact goes well beyond the statistics
When it comes to statistics, Maxx Crosby is right up there with any of the edge rushers in the game this season. He is currently tied for sixth in the league with 13.5 sacks, an incredible statistic when you look at how much he is held and double-teamed on nearly every defensive play.
Crosby also has racked up 20 tackles for a loss, ranking second in the NFL, and has done so despite battling a terrible knee injury for most of the season. While the statistics are strong, and will be needed if he is to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honor, what he brings to the table goes well beyond what the box score said.
Anybody who watches a Raiders game can see that Crosby is the man that all offensive coordinators gameplan against. He is consistently in the backfield, forcing quarterbacks to scramble and come off their marks, and his overall attitude is infectious when it comes to his teammates.
The Raiders have taken on the identity of their star, and his presence has also helped guys like Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo become formidable defensive players for the Silver and Black.