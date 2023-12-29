Las Vegas Raiders: 3 reasons Maxx Crosby should be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has taken a giant step forward in 2023, and defensive end Maxx Crosby is rounding into the best defensive player in the game.
By Brad Weiss
Consistency and Availability
To win these kinds of awards, you not only have to be a stat-stuffer, and dominant player when you are on the field, but you also need to be available. Guys cannot be the named the best defensive player in the game if they are consistently missing games, and with Crosby, that certainly has not been an issue this year, or any year during his five-year career.
In fact, earlier in the season, it looked like a definite that Crosby would miss the first game ever in his career, as he was listed as doubtful going into the first game against Kansas City. Instead, he became the first player in years to be active for a game despite being listed as doubtful on the final injury report, a testament to the kind of will and drive he plays the game with.
His ability to fight through the knee injury, and stay in the lineup, despite not being 100 percent was not lost on his teammates. Crosby has become the leader of this defense, and the face of the franchise, and going up against the hated Chiefs, you almost knew he was going to find a way to be out there with his teammates.
Crosby's ability to be not only available, but consistent on a weekly basis is a big reason why I believe he could take home the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2023. When you think of the elite defenders in the league, Crosby is at the forefront, and this latest Raiders run towards a possible playoff spot could seal the deal for him this season.