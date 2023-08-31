3 Reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will earn a Wild Card spot in 2023
Despite another offseason of change, the Raiders looked good in the pre-season and are seemingly only their way to a playoff berth.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders play in one of the toughest divisions in football. The AFC West could possibly be the first division to have four winning records and leave one in the dust come playoff time.
Last season, the Broncos' experiment with Russell Wilson and making him a pure pocket passer was a complete failure. Sean Payton, the long-time Saints Head Coach, came in and has done a complete 180 on that team. Payton is known for being a touch coach and will not take what happened last season lightly.
Payton has even been vocal about his feelings about the last coaching administration.
The Chargers are the Chargers and despite all the hate Raider Nation has for them, they are a good team. Joey Bosa is still an elite pass rusher and their offense is still one of the best in the NFL. Justin Herbert got a massive pay raise but they were embroiled in a Running Back standoff with Austin Eckler, a top 5 running back in the NFL.
They also still have one of the best WR duos with Mike Williams and despite his age, Keenan Allen.
Last but not least, the Bane of our existence, is the Kansas City Chiefs. What can be said that already has been said? The Chiefs are the NFL powerhouse right now winning 2 of the last 3 Super Bowls and don't have any slowing down in sight. Even without Tyreek Hill and multiple rookies in starting roles, the Chiefs still dominated on their way to the Lombardi in 2022.
This all being said, the Raiders have a tough road ahead if they want to make the Playoffs but here are three reasons the Raiders will make the playoffs this year.