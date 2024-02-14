Raiders rebuild the future in latest 7-round mock draft
Las Vegas wastes no time in finding their franchise player.
By Ryan Heckman
Offensive line is, of course, an area the Raiders will need to spend big on in free agency if they're waiting until the fourth round to address it in the draft. But, being able to come away with Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran in the fourth round is an absolute steal.
Standing 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Van Pran is almost built like a tackle. But, he's a monster in the middle. He plays with a physicality and nastiness that Raider Nation can appreciate. He has that finisher's mentality that you look for in an interior lineman.
Coming in having started 43 straight games for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2021-2023, Van Pran is experienced and polished. You can't ask for much more from an offensive line prospect than someone who has started for three seasons in the SEC. That's about as good as it gets.
For a team searching for a starting center, this pick is tremendous value. Van Pran will come in and take the job right away, and Las Vegas won't have to think twice.