Raiders rebuild the future in latest 7-round mock draft
Las Vegas wastes no time in finding their franchise player.
By Ryan Heckman
Later in the fifth round, the Raiders address their running back room by adding some competition for Zamir White. Assuming Josh Jacobs is not brought back, Las Vegas is going to need to add talent to this room. It might even see a complete, total overhaul. I would assume Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are gone as well.
That leaves White as the de facto no. 1 running back, but MarShon Lloyd will give him a run for his money. If anything else, Lloyd will compliment White well. A bit smaller at 5-foot-9, Lloyd still packs a punch, weighing 217 pounds.
Although he's a bit heavier for his height, Lloyd spreads the weight out well. He has outstanding burst and long speed. He gets to the second level quickly, mowing through the line of scrimmage. If he gets into the open field, he has a chance to take it all the way.
As a pass catcher, Lloyd profiles with good hands. He didn't get the opportunity to catch the ball a whole lot, but when he did, Lloyd proved he could do it. On this Raiders offense, Lloyd provides a nice change of pace alongside White and gives this team the ability to deploy a two-headed monster in 2024.