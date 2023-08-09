Las Vegas Raiders release first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 preseason
With their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart of 2023.
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will open up their 2023 preseason schedule against the San Francisco 49ers. While that game has plenty of storylines, the real focus is going to be on the guys fighting to actually make the 53-man roster out of training camp.
It has been an offseason of change for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they moved on from some veterans, and brought in a host of players via both free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. As we have gotten started at camp, it is clear that the competition for spots is high, and there is more talent and depth on this roster than there was a year ago today.
Tuesday, the organization put out their first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 preseason ahead of the first game against the 49ers. ESPN's Paul Gutierrez tweeted out the depth chart.
No real surprises on first unofficial depth chart for the Raiders
One big thing we took out of the first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 preseason for the Raiders is the fact that there were no huge surprises. The starting lineup was dotted with mostly veterans, while the rookies will have to continue to fight their way up the depth chart.
Looking at the depth chart, there is a lot of talent on this roster, and cuts are going to be hard to come by down the road for Josh McDaniels and his staff. There is also elite talent on the roster, like Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby, though the absence of Josh Jacobs at running back really stands out.
There is a lot of summer left to go, and as we kick off the preseason slate on Sunday, this depth chart is certain to change on a weekly basis. Having more talent is definitely a problem McDaniels wanted to have going into such a crucial second season as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
On Sunday, the battles begin.