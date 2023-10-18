Raiders Rumors: 4 AFC West trades that need to happen before the deadline
The AFC West could end up being one of the most active divisions at the trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 2: The Broncos begin their fire sale, while Buffalo looks even scarier
Much has been made about the Buffalo Bills' quest to find another big-time weapon to pair with Stefon Diggs, and this notion dates back to early on in the 2023 offseason. Buffalo was rumored to be in on signing DeAndre Hopkins for a while, before ultimately choosing to pass. Even before the draft, there were reports linking Buffalo to guys like Quentin Johnston and Jordan Addison. Clearly, they wanted another receiver to link up with Diggs.
Gabriel Davis is a fun player, but consistency hasn't been his best quality. If the Bills called Denver about Courtland Sutton, and got a deal done, that could propel this offense to new heights.
Sutton is the big-bodied type who can go up and get those tough, 50/50 balls. With an arm like Josh Allen's, Sutton could really benefit from those big plays happening more frequently than they do in Denver.
Sutton is 28 years old (four years older than Jerry Jeudy) and therefore wouldn't cost as much as the former first rounder. If the Bills could land Sutton for a fourth-round pick, that's a heck of a deal and one that should absolutely get done.