Raiders Rumors: 4 AFC West trades that need to happen before the deadline
The AFC West could end up being one of the most active divisions at the trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 4: The Raiders maximize Davante Adams' trade value
Finally, we come to the Raiders, who should go full-on rebuild by trading wide receiver Davante Adams. Let's be real, the Raiders aren't close to competing, whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy. In fact, they need to totally strip down their quarterback room and go all-in on a future franchise quarterback.
Maybe Aidan O'Connell ends up developing, but for right now, the Raiders have to look toward trying to find their franchise quarterback in this next year's draft. Trading Adams gives them more ammunition to be able to do that, and the Baltimore Ravens are the perfect team to make a deal.
Lamar Jackson has long needed a true alpha wide receiver, and the Ravens simply haven't been able to give that to him. Odell Beckham Jr. was a fun story, but he is not the same guy he once was. Rashod Bateman hasn't panned out, but maybe a fresh start in Las Vegas helps him get back on track both physically and mentally.
Meanwhile, pairing Adams with Zay Flowers, and throwing in Mark Andrews, gives Lamar Jackson one heck of a trio to work with. The Ravens' defense is already top notch, but Adams makes them a real contender.
The Raiders get a first and sixth rounder, along with Bateman, to work with in their quest to rebuild.