Raiders Rumors: 5 candidates to replace Josh McDaniels as head coach
It's time to pull the plug on Josh McDaniels, and these five candidates would be excellent hires in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
4. Josh McCown, Quarterbacks Coach, Carolina Panthers
One of the more underrated coaching candidates, who is sure to get more attention over the next year or so, is longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown who is now the Carolina Panthers' quarterbacks coach.
McCown played a lengthy career in the NFL and for a multitude of teams. He's been around the league for a long time and has seen it evolve into what it is today. McCown was always known as one of the smartest guys in any locker room and also one of the most trusted.
McCown was trusted by Carolina to come in and coach Bryce Young, the no. 1 overall pick and the future of the franchise. That says a whole heck of a lot. McCown may not get his shot in 2024, but I would not be upset to see him hired in Las Vegas if I was a Raiders fan. Going younger and offensive-minded seems to be the trend, and it works. This is a move the Raiders could surprise us with, and it just might work out.