Raiders Rumors: The case to be 'buyers' or 'sellers' at the 2023 trade deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders are mired in a 3-4 season right now, and whether they buy or sell at the 2023 trade deadline, they cannot afford to be silent.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL season has been a roller coaster for the Las Vegas Raiders, and that has really been the case since bringing in Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler after the 2021 NFL season. The 2021 NFL season was one to remember for the Raiders, as they dealt with so many issues off the field, but in the end, rallied around interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to punch their ticket to their second playoff appearance in 20 years.
All of that good feeling from the playoff run has been thrown out of the window by McDaniels and Ziegler, who ripped the roster apart, and not for the better. Sure, there have been some hits, like the trade for Davante Adams, but in the end, McDaniels has won only nine of his first 24 games as the team's head coach, and should be on his way out in Las Vegas.
Despite all of this, team owner Mark Davis has shown loyalty to McDaniels, which means the Raiders are not likely to move on from him this season. Davis also has said that Adams will not be available at this year's trade deadline, and the team is still trying to win, so where do the Silver and Black go from here?
The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday, October 31, Halloween, which should be a scary day for not only children, but fans of the Raiders. No matter if the Raiders are buyers at the deadline, or sellers, the one thing they cannot afford to be is silent, and go into the rest of the season with the same roster, and coaching staff intact.
Here, we look at the case for the Raiders being buyers, and why they could also be sellers when all is sad and done.