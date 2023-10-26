Raiders Rumors: The case to be 'buyers' or 'sellers' at the 2023 trade deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders are mired in a 3-4 season right now, and whether they buy or sell at the 2023 trade deadline, they cannot afford to be silent.
By Brad Weiss
Why the Raiders should be sellers
Let's be honest with each other, as long as McDaniels is at the wheel, the Raiders bus is going to continue to go one way, either stay in neutral or go in reverse. He took over a playoff team after the 2021 NFL season and stripped it down, and while there were good feelings after adding Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, those feelings have gone out the window.
With key players still on the roster, the Raiders could once again go into sell-mode, getting back some elite draft capital in the process. Of course, that would means McDaniels and Ziegler would have to make good on those draft picks, something that has been an issue for them so far during their tenure.
The other problem is that McDaniels has ruined the draft stock of Renfrow, and trading away Adams would bring back a good return, but make this offense even worse than it is now. Also, you cannot trade away Maxx Crosby, as that would be a move that would not only cripple the Raiders defense, but also be a sign that the Raiders have no interest of even being competitive at this point.
The only way the Raiders should be sellers is if they have the right guys pushing the buttons, and right now, McDaniels and Ziegler have yet to prove they are the right guys to do so.
In the end, it will really come down to Ziegler and McDaniels ability to get Davis to do what they would like him to do to set the team up for success in the future. Why Davis's loyalty remains with these two is beyond me at this point, but if the Raiders do become sellers, and stack draft picks, hopefully, this group will do a better job than they have in the last two NFL Drafts.