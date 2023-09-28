4 Davante Adams trades to help Raiders build for the future
The Raiders wide receiver is frustrated, but could the team actually trade him?
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 2: The Detroit Lions go all-in on a familiar ex-foe
The Detroit Lions continue to be a pleasant surprise and are turning the corner from just being a surprise team, to an actual competitive and contending team in 2023. It all started with a Week 1 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Currently, the Lions' passing attack is a top-10 unit and they are still without young wide receiver and former first-round pick Jameson Williams as he is serving a 6-game suspension. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds have held it down thus far, but adding Adams to this core would be a huge step forward for a team that's already potent on offense.
Adams would maybe be the best thing to ever happen to St. Brown, who would be far more freed up to work the middle of the field and do what he does best: get open and get up field after the catch. Imagine Adams on the outside, demanding double teams and allowing St. Brown to work as well.
This Lions offense could border a top-3 spot if they landed Adams, and the price to pay would be well-worth it. Suppose they could get him for a pair of second rounders; that would be a steal. If not, I'm sure Detroit could muster up a first.