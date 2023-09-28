4 Davante Adams trades to help Raiders build for the future
The Raiders wide receiver is frustrated, but could the team actually trade him?
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 3: The Colts give Anthony Richardson a top-tier weapon
Before getting injured in Week 3, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was one of the few positive stories coming out of the Colts organization. There have been many rumors and headlines regarding running back Jonathan Taylor and his unwillingness to play for Indy any longer, and questions around whether or not he will actually be traded.
But, if the Colts could pull off a deal for Adams and give Richardson a true alpha on the outside, watch out. Adams would allow guys like Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs to receive less pressure and attention and thus could create some magic with the arm of Richardson.
Plus, suppose Taylor has a change of heart once he sees the potential of this offense after their 2-1 start and a developing rookie. What if Taylor decided he wanted to stay with the Colts and the two sides worked out a deal? Taylor and Adams would make for a phenomenal combination for Richardson to have at his disposal.