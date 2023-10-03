4 Davante Adams trades that will give Raiders max value
Speculation continues to rise about the Raiders possibly trading Davante Adams
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 2: Davante Adams heads to the New York Giants
The one team across the league that has yet to establish who their true number one wide receiver is over the past couple of seasons is the New York Giants. Even though they're coming off a playoff berth last season, the Giants' offensive identity still remains to be completely figured out.
Is it Isaiah Hodgins, Jaylin Hyatt, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepard or Wan'Dale Robinson? Nobody knows at this point. To be truthful, none of those guys are cut out to be the true alpha on a team. They're a bunch of possible WR2 and WR3 options on a team that's desperately looking for someone like Adams.
With a healthy Saquon Barkley back soon (hopefully) the Giants' offense could look drastically different if they added Adams. In this deal, the Raiders get a first-round pick once again, plus a fourth and fifth-round selection, with the latter coming this year.
The Giants also may not finish with a bottom-10 pick, even with Adams, therefore the Raiders get some solid value here with that first rounder.