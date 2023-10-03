4 Davante Adams trades that will give Raiders max value
Speculation continues to rise about the Raiders possibly trading Davante Adams
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 3: The Raiders land their WR1 of the future for Davante Adams
This one is maybe the most interesting of the bunch, because it would help the Detroit Lions in a big way, and immediately. The Lions already look like one of the better teams in the NFC, but they still sit behind teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Adding a piece like Adams to an already-potent offense could be that ticket to competing with the elite.
The Lions drafted Alabama wideout Jameson Williams in the first round in 2022, but he missed the majority of the season recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in his final collegiate season. Now, this year, Williams is done serving a suspension for violating the league's gambling policies and can make his return in Week 5.
The Lions don't necessarily know what exactly they have in Williams, just yet, but his potential is still very high. If they dealt Williams and a third-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Adams, that could be enough to get it done. The Lions give up a big part of their future, but still have Adams locked down through the 2026 season thanks to his contract.
Now, Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with tight end Sam LaPorta, will give Jared Goff a trio of top-tier weapons in a well-balanced offense, en route to a deep playoff run.