4 pass rushers the Raiders could trade for to help save the season
The latest report says Las Vegas could be checking on the pass rusher market before the trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
3. Chase Young, Commanders
Another popular trade candidate is Chase Young of the Washington Commanders. It seems as though Young's name has been in trade rumors for a while now, as the beginning of his career hasn't gone quite as planned due to injuries, and the fact that Washington declined his fifth-year option makes things muddy.
With the facts that we have, it doesn't appear as though the Commanders are going to keep Young around long-term, but instead will try to get what they can for him in a trade. Even though he has yet to truly bust loose on a consistent basis, Young could still net the Commanders a hefty return.
Would the Raiders be willing to part with something like a second-round pick, and maybe then some? If they did so, they would have to no, beyond the shadow of a doubt, that they'd be able to extend Young. And again, this is a guy who has 12.5 career sacks, with 7.5 of them coming as a rookie back in 2020. Based on name alone, Young could require a larger-than-life package in order for a team to land him.
But, then again, I could be wrong and the Commanders could surprise us based on a market that might not want to sacrifice much for an unproven player.