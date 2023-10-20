4 pass rushers the Raiders could trade for to help save the season
The latest report says Las Vegas could be checking on the pass rusher market before the trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
4. Yannick Ngakoue, Bears
Finally, we come to maybe the cheapest option for the Raiders and a familiar face, too. Journeyman pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue has played for six teams since entering the league back in 2016. The Chicago Bears signed him just prior to the start of this year's regular season, therefore he could be had for minimal price.
Chicago is also 1-5 and could become sellers at the deadline. Ngakoue is a piece the Bears could easily part with, and aren't too attached to either. This year, Ngakoue has 2.0 sacks, but he is also playing for one of the worst defenses in football. Opposing offenses know they can focus more on him than any other defensive lineman without worry.
Back in 2021, Ngakoue played for the Raiders and enjoyed the second-best season of his career where he finished with 10.0 sacks.
Las Vegas could likely send Chicago a sixth or seventh-round pick in exchange for Ngakoue, and the Bears wouldn't bat an eye before accepting. The Bears need as many assets as they can get as they're in full-on rebuild mode, still.