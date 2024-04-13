3 players Raiders could trade during NFL Draft season
Who might be on the move in Las Vegas as the draft nears?
By Ryan Heckman
As we get closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders draft plans might come more into focus.
At the same time, maybe they don't. We really don't know what's going to happen, especially considering the Raiders have a pick that could go one of several different directions at no. 13 overall.
Do they go after a cornerback? An offensive tackle? Does Las Vegas risk it all and move up for a quarterback? Or, do they reach for a quarterback at that spot?
During all of the smoke and whispers, the Raiders might actually have an opportunity to wheel and deal. Which players might make sense to trade if you're Las Vegas? Let's look at three, in particular.
Thayer Munford, OT
if the recent report out of ESPN is true, and the Raiders go for an offensive tackle early on, then it would make a lot of sense to see what you could get for Thayer Munford. Kolton Miller is obviously the staple at the tackle position, but Munford hasn't been all that bad. Las Vegas might just want to find themselves a sure-fire, long-term option on that side of the line.
At pick no. 13, Las Vegas could have a few different options there. Guys like Penn State's Olu Fashanu, Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga and Washington's Troy Fautanu might very well be possibilities. If the Raiders go with one of those guys, or even Alabama's JC Latham, then Munford is relegated to a backup role.
At the very least, Munford has been a strong run blocker for Vegas. He has that to offer a prospective team. Maybe Las Vegas could get a Day 3 pick for Munford. If so, then that's a win.