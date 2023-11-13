10 quarterbacks who could be the Raiders' starter in 2024
Don't let the mini win streak fool you, these Raiders are far from a finished product.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Mac Jones via trade
The New England Patriots are an absolute mess. Bill Belichick could be staring at either a top-5 draft pick or being out of a job, or both for that matter. At quarterback, New England is far from set. They might end up moving on from both Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe.
Is Jones a great option for the Raiders? Not necessarily. But, the offensive scheme and coordinators in place over his first three years haven't been ideal. Maybe a fresh start and some competition would be good for him.
4. Bo Nix via 2024 NFL Draft
We have come a long way from the Bo Nix at Auburn. At one point, if you were to tell me that Nix was a future first-round pick, I would have laughed. There was no shot of this guy going in the first round after his time with the Tigers. But, Oregon Bo Nix is a different player. The transformation is real, and Nix is now one of the best prospects in next year's class.
Nix has a strong build at 6-foot-2 and an above average arm. Overall, he's become a competitive and feisty quarterback. The kid loves to win, and does whatever it takes to do so. He certainly has some old-school Raider in him.