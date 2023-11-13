10 quarterbacks who could be the Raiders' starter in 2024
Don't let the mini win streak fool you, these Raiders are far from a finished product.
By Ryan Heckman
5. Michael Penix Jr. via 2024 NFL Draft
Another prospect the Raiders could have a legitimate shot at is Washington's Michael Penix Jr., who has become one of the better quarterbacks in the 2024 class. One guy who would love having Penix on board? Davante Adams.
Penix has a cannon for an arm, and Adams continues to be one of the best outside receivers in the game with some of the best hands there are. Penix isn't just a big arm, though. He does throw with some anticipation and is a smart football player. He's a late first-round candidate the Raiders could mostly likely snag without having to give up any capital.
6. Desmond Ridder via trade
The Falcons are another team, like a few in the league right now, that don't have their quarterback position locked down. Last year, they drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round and gave him a good shot at solidifying the starting job. But, after some struggles and an injury this year, Ridder was ultimately benched for Taylor Heinicke.
Now, Heinicke is hurt and his status going forward is still unknown. Maybe, Ridder will have a chance to showcase what he's got just a bit further. The Falcons could hope that he becomes a possible trade candidate, and if he came to Las Vegas, he'd likely compete with O'Connell in the future.