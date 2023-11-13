10 quarterbacks who could be the Raiders' starter in 2024
Don't let the mini win streak fool you, these Raiders are far from a finished product.
By Ryan Heckman
9. Trey Lance via trade
This would be somewhat hilarious, ironic and quite frankly, surprising. It's an unlikely scenario, but there were rumors of the Raiders being a sensible landing spot for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Now in Dallas and behind Dak Prescott (who isn't going anywhere), Lance could have to wait quite a while before he gets a shot to start.
The likelihood of the Cowboys trading Lance after they just dealt for him is low, but should the Raiders offer more than what the Cowboys paid for him, maybe Dallas takes them up on the offer.
10. Kyler Murray via trade
Finally, let's look at another wild scenario in which Kyler Murray comes to Las Vegas by way of a trade from the Arizona Cardinals. Right now, the Cardinals could wind up with a top-5 pick in the draft. If that were to happen, there is a chance Arizona drafts one of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, which would mean the Kyler Murray era is over.
One scenario that could make sense is if the Cardinals made a deal involving both Murray and Garoppolo. In that instance, Garoppolo might come in to start a few games while the rookie sits back and learns. Maybe, Garoppolo starts the entire season. But, in Las Vegas, Murray would become the Raiders' franchise quarterback and a significant upgrade for their future plans.