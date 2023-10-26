Raiders Rumors: 3 teams that should be 'all-in' on Hunter Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders are about to trade star wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, and these three teams should be 'all-in' on him.
By Brad Weiss
When the Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2022 NFL season, it was assumed that Hunter Renfrow was ready to take his game to the next level. A former 100-catch player for the Silver and Black, Renfrow was widely regarded as one of the best slot wide receivers in the NFL, and he now had the perfect head coach to take advantage of his skill set.
During his time in New England, Josh McDaniels worked wonders with his slot wideouts, creating mismatches for quarterback Derek Carr. In addition, McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler had brought in Davante Adams that offseason via a trade, so the Raiders now had an elite wide receiver on the outside to complement Renfrow.
It could not have gone worse for Renfrow under McDaniels, as he struggled with injuries, and when he was on the field, seemed like a forgotten man in the offense. He went from being a crucial third-down guy for Carr, to someone who barely saw the football, which was shocking to say the least.
This season has been no better, as Renfrow has not only become a forgotten man once again but is now on the trading block. The relationship between him and McDaniels has fractured according to reports, and now, it appears the Raiders will be dealing away a young and productive player as the team's offense fails to find an identity.
Here, we look at three teams that should be 'all-in' on Hunter Renfrow with the trade deadline coming up.