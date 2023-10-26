Raiders Rumors: 3 teams that should be 'all-in' on Hunter Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders are about to trade star wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, and these three teams should be 'all-in' on him.
By Brad Weiss
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are suddenly a player in the NFC North, this after winning their second game in a row this past Monday night. Kirk Cousins is playing at a high level right now, and got the primetime monkey off of his back this past Monday, so things are certainly pointing up for the Vikings right now.
Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was put on injured reserve earlier this month, which means he has to miss at least four games for the Vikings. Despite that, the Vikings have continued to win, beating the Chicago Bears two weeks ago before shocking the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in Week 7.
Minnesota is a legitimate threat to win the NFC this season and will be battling it out with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North all season long. The Lions are likely to win the division, but at 3-4, Minnesota is very much alive in the Wild Card race in the conference and has the talent on both sides of the ball to make a run at it.
Renfrow would give them an incredible option in the passing game to go along with Jefferson when he returns, Jordan Addison, and K.J. Osborn at wideout, as well as TJ Hockenson at tight end. Head coach Kevin O'Connell is an offensive guru, and with how well Cam Akers looked on Monday night, they seem to have a good situation at running back right now as well.
Remember, this is a team that won 13 games during the regular season last year, but ran out of gas down the stretch before being throttled in the playoffs. They need another weapon on offense if they hope to take the next step forward, and Renfrow is certainly someone who can help them in that department.