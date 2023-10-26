Raiders Rumors: 3 teams that should be 'all-in' on Hunter Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders are about to trade star wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, and these three teams should be 'all-in' on him.
By Brad Weiss
Buffalo Bills
One of the best teams in the AFC going into the 2023 NFL season was the Buffalo Bills, who won 13 regular season games last year before being bounced in the Divisional Round. That was the second season in a row where the Bills lost in the Divisional Round, this after making it to the AFC title game at the end of the 2021 NFL season.
Quarterback Josh Allen is widely regarded as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has been a perfect fit in Buffalo after a rocky rookie season. He has had the luxury of tossing the ball to Stefon Diggs in recent years, and Buffalo, despite some troubles as of late, should be right there in the mix in the AFC when all is said and done.
Gabe Davis was expected to take a step forward in 2023, complementing Diggs in the passing game, and giving Allen another option on the outside. He has not been as good as the team would have hoped, but bringing in a talented slot guy like Renfrow could help free up both he and Diggs in the vertical game in Buffalo the remainder of the season.
Of course, the Bills are looking to keep pace with the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East, and they need help if they are going to do so. They managed only 14 points against the New York Giants a few weeks back, their only win in their last three games, so if they are going to make a run towards a division title, they have to be very active during the trade deadline coming up next Tuesday.