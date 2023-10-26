Raiders Rumors: 3 teams that should be 'all-in' on Hunter Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders are about to trade star wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, and these three teams should be 'all-in' on him.
By Brad Weiss
Detroit Lions
Staying with the NFC North, the Detroit Lions went into the 2023 NFL season with high expectations, and outside of a clunker against the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend, they have been as good as advertised. Detroit is having some issues at the running back position right now, but when all is said and done, they should walk away with the NFC North title and be a legitimate contender in a wide open NFC this season come playoff time.
The trade between the Lions and Los Angeles Rams a few years back has seemingly worked out for both sides, as Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win, and Jared Goff is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC right now. Detroit was once one of the bigger jokes in the NFL, but they have a new attitude under this coaching staff, and are a team to watch as we enter the second half of the season.
This week, star wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. announced that he is stepping away from football to take care of a personal matter, and the team released him on Wednesday. That opens up a spot at the wide receiver position that the Lions must fill, and head coach Dan Campbell will certainly love the passion that Renfrow brings to the table every single day.
Detroit is not going anywhere, as Campbell has brought a culture of being driven to win at all costs since taking over as head coach. Renfrow would be a perfect complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds in the passing game, while also freeing up tight end Sam LaPorta to make plays in the middle of the defense.