4 teams that should trade for Maxx Crosby if the Raiders don't hire Antonio Pierce
If the Raiders make the wrong move in Crosby's eyes, he could be on the move.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Chicago Bears
The Bears' defense improved in a big way over the course of the second half of the season, and one main reason why was due to the addition of pass rusher Montez Sweat. They already have a Second-Team All Pro cornerback in Jaylon Johnson and a Pro Bowl linebacker in T.J. Edwards, to go along with several other young, impactful defenders.
Now, add in a player like Crosby opposite of Sweat? That is a filthy proposition.
Chicago is no. 1 and no. 9 in the draft, and they will probably use those picks on a combination of quarterback, wide receiver or offensive line, if most assumptions are correct. At least, that would be a likely outcome if they had traded for Crosby without giving up those selections.
Even staying at no. 9 and taking a pass rusher would make sense, so if they had to deal that selection in a trade for Crosby, maybe Chicago would be willing to do that.
There are also some whispers out there thinking the Bears should try and move the no. 1 pick in a deal for Maxx Crosby and a few future firsts, assuming the Raiders want to take Caleb Williams.
Any team trading for Crosby would take on the remaining three years of his deal, with cap hits of over $24 million in 2024 and $27 million in the following two seasons. Chicago is no. 8 in projected, effective cap space at over $36 million, but they will likely have a much higher number after making some necessary cuts. So, they'd be able to take on Crosby's deal.