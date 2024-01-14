4 teams that should trade for Maxx Crosby if the Raiders don't hire Antonio Pierce
If the Raiders make the wrong move in Crosby's eyes, he could be on the move.
By Ryan Heckman
3. New England Patriots
With the New England Patriots' recent hiring of Jerod Mayo to take over for Bill Belichick as the team's head coach, this would be one heck of a first move. Mayo is obviously a defensive-minded coach, having played linebacker and previously coaching the team's inside linebackers. So, a move like this would speak to his love for defense.
The Patriots dearly missed Matthew Judon last year after he only played in a handful of games. The Patriots finished tied for the fourth-fewest sacks in the league last season with just 34 as a team. They also received a lackluster year from Josh Uche, just a season after his breakout. In 2022, Uche totaled 11.5 sacks. Last year, that number fell to 3.0.
The Patriots are no. 4 in projected, effective cap space this offseason per Over The Cap, with a number hovering right around $56 million. They have the money to absorb a contract like Crosby. They also have the no. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which they could always use to trade back or use in a deal with the Raiders for Crosby.
New England's biggest problems are on offense, of course, with quarterback being a sore spot. But, adding Crosby to an already-top-ten defense would be one heck of a move.