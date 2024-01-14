4 teams that should trade for Maxx Crosby if the Raiders don't hire Antonio Pierce
If the Raiders make the wrong move in Crosby's eyes, he could be on the move.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Washington Commanders
In the offseason following a year that saw the Washington Commanders trade both Chase Young and Montez Sweat prior to the deadline, they now have a couple of clear priorities, with one of them being at edge rusher. Quarterback is also of high importance, like the aforementioned Patriots. But, Washington's draft position is a spot higher at no. 2, which they could easily use on one of the top two passers in this class.
The difference between having the no. 2 and no. 3 pick is huge, because Washington is guaranteed either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye if they wanted one of them. The Patriots, meanwhile, are not given that same guarantee.
So, I would assume the no. 2 pick is off the table, here. But, the Commanders could still offer an enticing package around a future first rounder and a Day 2 pick this year.
Washington also has the luxury of being no. 1 in projected, effective cap space per Over The Cap, at over $63 million this offseason. There is no doubt they would be just fine taking on Crosby's deal, and he'd be a significant first domino to fall in Washington's pivotal offseason.