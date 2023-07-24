3 burning questions for the Las Vegas Raiders running back room in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders have more than just a Josh Jacobs question heading into the 2023 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders should be going into the 2023 NFL season with no big questions at the running back position, especially after their then-24-year-old running back led the NFL in rushing yards last season. However, running back is now one of the big question marks on the offensive side of the ball, and for more reasons than just Josh Jacobs.
Here, we look at three big questions for the Raiders running back room this season.
3 burning questions for the Las Vegas Raiders running back room in 2023
3. Will both Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden make the 53-man roster?
Looking at the current roster at the running back position, it is clear that there are some front-runners to make the 53-man roster. If Jacobs returns, he is a lock, as is Zamir White, a 2022 draft pick of the Raiders that many in the fan base are excited to see more of this season.
The Raiders also drafted Brittain Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft, and he is going to get a long look this summer. The veterans, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden both played a role within Josh McDaniels's offense last season, but will both make the 53-man roster this summer, or will the organization choose to go with more youth.
Bolden has a long relationship with McDaniels, but Abdullah was the more productive running back behind Jacobs last season. At the end of the day, only four or five running backs will make the 53-man roster this summer, and that includes fullback Jakob Johnson.