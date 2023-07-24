3 burning questions for the Las Vegas Raiders running back room in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders have more than just a Josh Jacobs question heading into the 2023 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
2. Can Zamir White handle a larger load in Year 2?
After declining Josh Jacobs's fifth-year option last summer, the organization doubled down, selecting two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft. One of those backs, Zamir White, is slated to have a heavier workload in Year 2, and could possibly slide in as the starting running back if Josh Jacobs decides to sit out all, or part of the 2022 season.
White played his college ball at Georgia, where he carried the ball 382 times across three seasons. The most carries he ever had in a campaign was his final season with the Bulldogs, where he rushed 160 times in 15 games, only averaging a little over ten carries per game.
If Jacobs is out for 2023, White will have to rush the ball significantly more, as he would tote the rock at least 15-20 times per game. That would be a huge upgrade over what he has ever been asked to do in a season, and even if Jacobs does return, White will have many more carries than the 17 times he rushed last year, so hopefully, he is up for the challenge in any role.