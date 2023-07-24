3 burning questions for the Las Vegas Raiders running back room in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders have more than just a Josh Jacobs question heading into the 2023 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
1. Will we see Josh Jacobs in the Silver and Black this season?
The biggest question of them all when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders running back room in 2023 is whether or not Josh Jacobs will suit up during the regular season. After leaving Las Vegas on Monday, it is clear that Jacobs won't be around for the start of camp, and there is a good chance he could miss the entire preseason.
Without training camp, Jacobs could be behind the eight ball when he returns, as preseason games do not mean much to veteran players. If Jacobs decides against playing in 2023 on the franchise tag, he will be giving up over $10 million in salary, and it will leave the Raiders with a gaping hole at the running back position.
Zamir White is an exciting young player, and veterans like Abdullah and Bolden are solid in limited roles, but they are nothing compared to what Jacobs brings to the table. If he is not available for the team when they kick off the season in Week 1 against Denver, the Raiders offense could be in serious trouble in 2023.