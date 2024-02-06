4 salary cap decisions Las Vegas Raiders will have to make in 2024
How can the Raiders maximize their salary cap this offseason?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Does Las Vegas extend Maxx Crosby?
One other possibility for the Raiders to consider this offseason is whether or not to extend pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Just two years ago, Crosby signed a 4-year, $94 million contract with Las Vegas. It's hard to believe that contract is already half over, but the stud defensive end is certainly now a candidate for another deal.
Per Over the Cap, the Raiders could extend Crosby and see $14.38 million in savings if they do so. I'm not going to pretend to be a cap expert, but when it comes down to it, a move like this would allow the Raiders to push some money down the line and turn a good chunk of the deal into bonuses, giving the team some flexibility this year.
Since 2020, Crosby is seventh in the NFL with 42.0 sacks. More specifically, since signing his extension, Crosby is tied for fifth in the league with 27.0 sacks. In short, he's been nothing but consistent for the Raiders during his tenure with the team. If anyone deserves an extension this offseason, it's him. And, it just so happens that it could work out to be a win-win for both he and the Raiders, financially speaking.