4 salary cap decisions Las Vegas Raiders will have to make in 2024
How can the Raiders maximize their salary cap this offseason?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Does Josh Jacobs get brought back, and for what kind of money?
This is a tough call, for several reasons. First of all, Jacobs was the league's leading rusher during the 2022 season. But, he came back down to earth last year, a season which began shortly after Jacobs and the Raiders came to an agreement on a new, 1-year deal. The 2023 offseason was strenuous for both sides as the Raiders wanted Jacobs to play on the franchise tag.
As a free agent running back, Jacobs faces an uphill battle for long-term security. The landscape has changed so much over the last three or four years. It is to the point now where running backs hardly see a multi-year contract following their rookie deal. Even more scary, once a back has played their fifth season in the league, you can pretty much set a 1-year timer for their career to take a huge downturn, if it hasn't already.
That's exactly where Jacobs is at, coming off his fifth season in the league and being a workhorse for each one of those years. He's totaled over 1,300 carries in five seasons with the Raiders, and although he's only set to turn 26 in a few days, the mileage means more than his age.
I don't see Jacobs returning to the Raiders, especially with how last year ended. Despite Jacobs saying there's no bad blood, I don't believe it's likely he comes back. If he does, the Raiders probably wouldn't give him more than a 2-year deal worth $10 million annually and with flexibility to move on after this season.