4 salary cap decisions Las Vegas Raiders will have to make in 2024
How can the Raiders maximize their salary cap this offseason?
By Ryan Heckman
4. How does the Jimmy Garoppolo decision pan out?
When the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo last year, they brought him in likely due to the connection he and Josh McDaniels had. Now that McDaniels is gone, Garoppolo's contract doesn't look so hot. The Raiders are going to make a move at quarterback this offseason. That much we know for sure.
So, what happens with Garoppolo? Let's look at some possibilities and how much the Raiders can save with each scenario.
Cut Pre-June 1: $19,000 savings
Cut Post-June 1: $12.8 million savings
Trade Pre-June 1: $11 million savings
Trade Post-June 1: $24 million savings
The short answer? We might have to wait a while for Garoppolo's future to be figured out. The Raiders can save a good chunk of money if they designated him as a post-June 1 cut, and potential trade suitors know this.
A team wouldn't trade for him after June 1 unless they suffered an injury at the position. So, the Raiders could wait until then, but they'd also have most of their offseason moves over and done with by then, so the savings won't mean much at that point.
If I were to bet, I would guess Las Vegas cuts their losses in a trade before June 1 and doesn't see much of a return beyond maybe a fourth or fifth-round pick.