Raiders preseason game today vs. 49ers: Game time, betting odds and how to watch live
Week 1 of the 2023 Preseason is here, and here is how you catch watch the Las Vegas Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders held joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers this week ahead of their Week 1 preseason matchup. One thing became obviously clear during the practices, and that was the Raiders defense could be much better than expected this season.
Las Vegas tormented the 49ers quarterback room, picking them off time and time again on Friday, a great sign after Dave Ziegler added so many new faces this offseason. We will see how that translates over to the regular season matchup, you have to like what we have seen from the Raiders as a whole this summer.
Week 1 of the preseason means that Week 1 of the regular season is right around the corner, and we will see how the Raiders roster shakes out between now and then. There is more depth and talent on the roster than there has been in some time now, making the competition for roster spots fierce.
How to watch the Raiders vs 49ers 2023 Preseason Week 1
Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers
When: Sunday, August 13, 2023
Time: 1PM ET, 4PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: NFL Network
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 35.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being four-point underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Trey Lance is slated to get the start for the 49ers, with Sam Darnold playing in the second half of the game. Brock Purdy is not going to play, and Kyle Shanahan has already said that most of his starters will be inactive for this one.
For the Raiders, there are plenty of position group battles going on right now, so keep an eye on those areas, especially on defense. On offense, we will get our first real look at rookie Aidan O'Connell at quarterback, a player who has turned some heads this year in camp, and is learning the pro game behind veterans Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.