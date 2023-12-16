Las Vegas Raiders: 3 who saved their jobs in the historic TNF victory over Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the Los Angeles Chargers in a historic victory Thursday night, and these three men may have saved their jobs.
By Daniel Davis
This season, the Raiders have had their ups and downs consisting of the benching of a high-paid player in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and the firing of their GM Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels, much to the celebration of the Raiders.
Now seemingly is the start of a great relationship with Antonino Pierce as the interim head coach, the Raiders are looking ahead. They got out to a fast start with Pierce at the helm, winning their first two games, but they had lost three straight going into Thursday night, including an embarrassing 3-0 defeat in front of the home crowd in Week 14.
As the 2023 NFL season drags on, the Raiders have a lot of question marks for the future, including whether or not they retain Pierce in a full-time role in 2024. They also have to figure out if Champ Kelly is going to be the general manager moving forward, but here, we look at three men who may have saved their jobs in the historic win on Thursday night.