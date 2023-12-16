Las Vegas Raiders: 3 who saved their jobs in the historic TNF victory over Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the Los Angeles Chargers in a historic victory Thursday night, and these three men may have saved their jobs.
By Daniel Davis
Raiders HC Antonio Pierce
Pierce has been one of the best things to happen to the Raiders in the last few years and has given some much-needed leadership in the coaching room for Las Vegas. Although rumors have been swirling that Jon Gruden is the top guy Owner Mark Davis wants, it would behoove Davis not to consider Pierce for the permanent job.
Pierce is beloved by the players and has always been an admitted Raider. The former New York Giants player caught the eye of the owner when former Coach McDaniels scolded him about talking bad about New England. This being said, Pierce has done a great job at pushing forward and should be considered for the permanent position next season.
Back in 2021, the Raiders rallied behind interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and ran off four straight wins to clinch a Wild Card spot. Davis has stated that he regretted not bringing back Bisaccia after that run, and he may not make the same mistake with an interim head coach who has won over the players.
After losing 3-0 in Week 14, the Raiders could have packed it in, but this team is playing hard for Pierce, and that should be noted as Davis looks for his long-term solution at head coach this offseason.