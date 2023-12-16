Las Vegas Raiders: 3 who saved their jobs in the historic TNF victory over Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the Los Angeles Chargers in a historic victory Thursday night, and these three men may have saved their jobs.
By Daniel Davis
Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell
The rookie quarterback has done much to cement his place on the Raiders. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was benched after the firing of Josh McDaniels earlier in the season, and O'Connell was quickly named the starter for the rest of the season.
O'Connell showed what he could do last night taking the Raiders down the field for three touchdowns on their first three drives, leaving the Chargers speechless. As the game went on, O'Connell took command of the offense and created long, sustained drives that kept the offense on the field and the Los Angeles defense on it. What's even better is him doing it in front of the home crowd.
Raiders OC Bo Hardegree
The former quarterbacks coach and now offensive coordinator did a fantastic job at dismantling a Chargers defense that looks horrible. Hardegree had three drives that totaled over 8 plays and two that took nearly 6 minutes off the clock each.
Hardegree gave O'Connell plays and schemes he could understand and provided the young quarterback with the tools he needed to win. Hardegree, just like O'Connell, helped lead the Raiders to score on three straight drives at the start of the game, including capitalizing on a Chargers fumble early. Hardegree just cemented himself as the leader of this offense for the remainder of the season and possibly into the next.