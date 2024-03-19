Are the Las Vegas Raiders now set at running back for 2024?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders lost star running back Josh Jacobs to free agency this offseason, as he signed a new deal with the Green Bay Packers. For the Raiders, that was a tough loss for the franchise, as Jacobs emerged as one of the best in the game during his five seasons in the Silver and Black.
Letting Jacobs walk in free agency may have been made easier for the franchise due to the fact of how good Zamir White played in his place last season. Jacobs missed the final four games of the 2023 season with an injury, and with him gone, White rushed for over 100 yards twice, including a monster effort against the Kansas City Chiefs late in the season.
White returns in 2024, and will likely be the team's RB1 coming out of camp, but more talent was needed around him this offseason. On Monday, the team met, and signed veteran back Alexander Mattison, fresh off a career-high in both carries and rushing yards last year.
Raiders RB room deep and balanced
The arrival of Mattison gives the Raiders a solid 1-2 punch atop the depth chart at the position, but veteran Ameer Abdullah also gives them another option with the football. Abdullah is an excellent pass-catching running back, and he will complement the strong rushing styles of both White and Mattison next season.
Jacobs' production will be hard to replace, but a combination of these three backs can go a long way in making it a productive season rushing the ball for the Raiders next year. Mattison is a solid NFL running back who has starting experience, and at only 25-years old, he should have more than enough tread on the tires to help the Raiders in a big way in 2024.
If Tom Telesco is happy with what he has at the position group going into the draft, the most I could see the Raiders using in terms of draft capital is a late-Day 3 pick.