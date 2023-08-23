Las Vegas Raiders 2023 53-man roster: One possible shocking cut at each position group
The Las Vegas Raiders will be making their cuts soon, and there could be some shocking cuts at each position group.
By Brad Weiss
After a 2-0 start to the 2023 NFL preseason, it is clear that the Las Vegas Raiders roster has more talent and depth than it had a year ago. Cuts will be hard to come by later this month, and there could be some big names who could be shown the door, and will likely be picked up by another NFL franchise.
Here we look at one player from each position group that could be a shocking cut this summer.
Raiders: One possible shocking cut at each position group in 2023
Quarterback: Brian Hoyer
One of the big storylines from the 2023 summer for the Raiders has been the play of Aidan O'Connell, a rookie fourth-round pick from the University of Purdue. O'Connell has stepped in and played outstanding football for the Raiders, looking poised under center, and could supplant Brian Hoyer as the QB2 this summer.
Hoyer was brought in to backup Jimmy Garoppolo in case of an injury, but it appears that O'Connell may be the best person for that job. He has a strong arm, is accurate, and certainly not afraid to stand in the pocket, and could be the Raiders future a the position, leaving Hoyer as a cut candidate.