Las Vegas Raiders 2023 53-man roster: One possible shocking cut at each position group
The Las Vegas Raiders will be making their cuts soon, and there could be some shocking cuts at each position group.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders: One possible shocking cut at each position group in 2023
Running Back: Brandon Bolden
This all hinges on whether or not Josh Jacobs comes back to the fold this summer, and despite numerous reports, there have been no sign of him returning. After the win against the Los Angeles Rams, Josh McDaniels said he had no new news regarding Jacobs, and time is running out for him to get back for Week 1.
If he does return, Brandon Bolden could be on the outside looking in this summer, as Ameer Abdullah appears to be a real weapon that Josh McDaniels likes to use. Zamir White will be the No. 2 if Jacobs returns, and Jakob Johnson will be back as the fullback, so Las Vegas may just roll with four running backs after camp.
Wide Receiver: Phillip Dorsett
The wide receiver room is quite deep this summer, and there are some names who are no-brainers in terms of making the roster. Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow and Tre Tuckers are locks, and with DeAndre Carter factoring in on special teams, he should make the roster as well.
Then there are guys like Keelan Cole, Phillip Dorsett, Cam Sims, and Kristian Wilkerson, who have all had moments this summer in the preseason. Dorsett has the relationship with Josh McDaniels from their time in New England, and it would be shocking if he was cut, but Cole and Wilkerson have been impressive.