Las Vegas Raiders 2023 53-man roster: One possible shocking cut at each position group
The Las Vegas Raiders will be making their cuts soon, and there could be some shocking cuts at each position group.
By Brad Weiss
Tight End: Jesper Horsted
The tight end position is going to look a lot different for the Raiders this season, as both Darren Waller and Foster Moreau are gone from last year's team. In their place, rookie Michael Mayer figures to assume TE1 duties, and veteran Austin Hooper is going to make the roster as his backup.
The battle for TE3 is the one that continues to rage on, as Cole Fotheringham, Jesper Horsted, and Jacob Hollister are trying to make the 53-man roster. Horsted had the respect of the coaching staff, but Fotheringham is having quite a summer, and could sneak past him.
Offensive Line: Alex Bars
The Las Vegas Raiders brought back their entire offensive line from a year ago, including offensive guard Alex Bars. Bars started numerous games for the Silver and Black in 2022, but this summer, he is being pushed by a number of players for the starting job.
As of now, it looks like Greg Van Roten could be in line to be the starter, and undrafted free agent McClendon Curtis has looked good as well. In the end, Bars could be a shocking cut at the position group.