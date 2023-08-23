Las Vegas Raiders 2023 53-man roster: One possible shocking cut at each position group
The Las Vegas Raiders will be making their cuts soon, and there could be some shocking cuts at each position group.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders: One possible shocking cut at each position group in 2023
Defensive Tackle: Matthew Butler
On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders have done a lot to bolster the defensive tackle spot across the last two offseason. One thing they did was draft Neil Farrell Jr. and Matthew Butler during the 2022 NFL Draft.
Farrell figures to make the team, but Butler is someone who is on the cut line, and could be let go due to the fact both rookies Byron Young and Nesta Jade-Silvera have made their presence felt this summer.
Defensive End: Jordan Willis
Defensive end should be a strength for the Raiders this season, but if the team only rolls with four players after the preseason ends, it could be Jordan Willis that is shown the door. Malcolm Koonce has been outstanding this summer, and there is no way Chandler Jones and Tyree Wilson will be cut at the position group.
The Raiders have an elite player in Maxx Crosby leading the way at defensive end, so they may only need four when camp breaks.
Linebacker: Curtis Bolton
Considered a weakness going into the summer, the Raiders linebacker group has actually played very well this summer. When all is said and done, Robert Spillane, Luke Masterson, and Divine Deablo will likely be the three starters, and rookie Amari Burney has looked better than expected for a sixth-round pick.
The final linebacker, if the team keeps five, could be Drake Thomas, another undrafted rookie that has dominated this summer. If that happens, Curtis Bolton would be the odd man out.