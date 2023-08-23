Las Vegas Raiders 2023 53-man roster: One possible shocking cut at each position group
The Las Vegas Raiders will be making their cuts soon, and there could be some shocking cuts at each position group.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders: One possible shocking cut at each position group in 2023
Cornerback: Amik Robertson
Cornerback is another position that has been revamped this offseason, as the Raiders bolstered the group with veteran Marcus Peters, and rookie Jakorian Bennett. The team also brought in veterans like Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., and Brandon Facyson, three guys who have a good chance to make the 53-man roster as well.
Last season, Amik Robertson was the best cornerback on the Raiders roster, but he could be a real cut candidate this summer. He is an inconsistent player who has been passed by Nate Hobbs in the slot, and it will all depend on how many cornerbacks the Raiders carry Week 1.
Safety: Roderic Teamer
The safety spot will be led by Marcus Epps and Trevon Moehrig this season, and the tandem looks good so far. Rookie Christopher Smith II will make the team, and based on his play in the preseason, and really all training camp, I like Isaiah Pola-Mao to sneak on to the roster as well.
That would leave Roderic Teamer as the odd man out, which would be shocking considering how well he plays on special teams. Teamer has battled to make the 53-man roster before, and could certainly be there again this year, but it would likely be as a special team's ace.