Las Vegas Raiders should turn to Aidan O'Connell to spark the offense in Week 4
The Las Vegas Raiders have suffered back to back losses and are in need of a spark offensively. Can rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell be the answer against the L.A. Chargers?
By CJ Errickson
The Las Vegas Raiders should already contemplate a quarterback change in their early 2023 campaign. After an opening Week 1 victory against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders starter Jimmy Garoppolo has played uninspiring and careless football for two weeks straight.
While one could say the entire Silver and Black squad disappeared in the 38-10 Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills, the same could not be said for Monday night's embarrassment on primetime. For a team that sunk 43% of its current salary cap space on the offensive side of the football, to only have seven points to show for it entering the 4th quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 is inexcusable.
Moreover, the offense having yet to score over 20 points in one contest is even more concerning. With Garoppolo in concussion protocol, his status is doubtful for Week 4. Head coach Josh McDaniels has not stated who the starter for the week will be if Jimmy G is unavailable.
Here are a few reasons why Raiders rookie Aidan O'Connell should get the nod over journeyman backup Brian Hoyer.