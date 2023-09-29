Las Vegas Raiders should turn to Aidan O'Connell to spark the offense in Week 4
The Las Vegas Raiders have suffered back to back losses and are in need of a spark offensively. Can rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell be the answer against the L.A. Chargers?
By CJ Errickson
Brian Hoyer is not a quality starter
Despite Brian Hoyer being in his 15th NFL season, he has not proven anything worthwhile in the past seven seasons when he has been called upon to start. Hoyer possesses a 0-9 win/loss record.
In those nine losses, the veteran has thrown as many touchdowns as interceptions with nine. Additionally, the Raiders know what they have in Hoyer as both a short and long-term option, and frankly - no one wants to see that.
Both avenues are not conducive to helping the team grow and improve in the big picture. A start against the Chargers would be an ideal proving ground for Aidan O'Connell.