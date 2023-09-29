Las Vegas Raiders should turn to Aidan O'Connell to spark the offense in Week 4
The Las Vegas Raiders have suffered back to back losses and are in need of a spark offensively. Can rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell be the answer against the L.A. Chargers?
By CJ Errickson
Aidan O'Connell would get to start in a 'home' game against a weak Chargers defense.
It is time to be honest; California loves the Raiders more than the Chargers. When the Silver and Black enter town, they take over SoFi Stadium compared to their rival fanbase. For Aidan O'Connell, a start this week wouldn't be as imposing as a O'Connell start at Arrowhead Stadium while facing the Kansas City Chiefs.
O'Connell can manage the offense in a quieter environment. Additionally, the Chargers are allowing a league most in passing yards per game with 1,011 and the third most passing touchdowns with seven on the season. For the Raiders rookie, if there were a suitable time for him to get the starting nod - this would be the week for it.
O'Connell can't turn the ball over more than what Jimmy Garoppolo has the past two weeks.
Last but certainly not least is the turnover factor for the Las Vegas Raiders. While some say that Jimmy Garoppolo is a 'game manager,' that could not be further from the truth in 2023. In just three games played, the Raiders starter has thrown six interceptions - with three coming last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ultimately deciding the game.
For O'Connell, he can play clean football, and that is what the Silver and Black need most right now. With Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Josh Jacobs, managing the game rather than committing unforced errors is more effortless.
He can be an actual game manager for now who has the potential to grow into something more as the season progresses. If Josh McDaniels doesn't want to hand over the keys to the rookie he traded up for this week, he is doing a disservice to the entire Raider organization. Aidan O'Connell can get the job done, but he must first be given the chance.